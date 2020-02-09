Maharashtra Tourist Dies in Goa After Somersault Attempt Goes Wrong
The deceased, Balu Shinde, was playing on the beach with his colleagues in the morning when the incident took place, police said.
Image for representation. (File photo: Reuters)
Panaji: A 40-year-old tourist from Maharashtra died at Baga beach in Goa after falling on his head while attempting a somersault on Sunday, police said.
The deceased, Balu Shinde, was playing on the beach with his colleagues in the morning when the incident took place, police said.
"He fell on his head while performing a somersault and suffered critical injuries to his neck and spine. He fell unconscious after that. Lifeguards present there tried to provide medical aid to him, but it failed to provide any help," an official from Calangute Police Station said.
"Shinde was then rushed to the state-run Azilo Hospital in Mapusa town, where he was declared brought dead," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Accusation That 'Shikara' Commercialises Kashmiri Pandits' Story Nonsensical: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India Lose 1st Match of Tournament as They Go Down to Belgium
- WATCH: Kid's Reaction to Hearing His Mom's Voice After Doc Switches on Hearing Aid is too Pure
- ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi, Tyagi and Bishnoi Among the Most Influential for India
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020: India Group Stage Begins Today at 6 PM