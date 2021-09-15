Maharashtra Trader’s House Attacked With Beer Bottles For Refusing Ransom Money

A trader’s house in Ulhasnagar area of Thane District in Maharashtra was attacked, on late Tuesday night, with beer and cold drink bottles by local goons who were demanding ransom. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera of the house. The footage of the incident has gone viral on social media with netizens demanding action against the goons.

On Tuesday night, the miscreants threw beer bottles at trader Dheeraj Valecha’s house who owns a grocery shop in Camp number 4 in Ulhasnagar. No damage to property or life was reported in the incident.

A person named Navin Keshvani who lives in Camp number 4 area of Ulhasnagar reportedly takes ransom money from businessmen in that area. Keshvani also demanded ransom money of Rs 10,000 from Valecha. However, he refused to give money to Keshvani.

This made Keshvani furious and he along with three others went near the trader’s house and threw bottles while standing on the road outside the house. In the CCTV footage four youths can be seen coming in an auto and throwing bottles at Valecha’s house. They ran away in the same vehicle after throwing the bottles. However, their act was caught on the camera though they had covered their faces.

According to reports, the trader’s house was targeted to scare him to pay the ransom money.

Trader Valecha has registered a case against Keshvani and his associates at Vitthalwadi police station in Ulhasnagar. He has demanded Keshvani and his associates should be given the harshest punishment.

Valecha has also demanded that his family should be given police protection for a few days. He fears that the absconding accused may again target his house and also cause damage to his shop. He has closed his shop for a few days on the police’s advice.

Police are searching for the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here