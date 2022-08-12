Maharashtra: Tussle Over Home Portfolio May Be Key Reason for Allocation Delays

While the dust has settled in the Sena vs Sena war, there seems to yet another tussle – this time between the new fractions in the ruling Maharashtra government – all this over the key Home and some other portfolios that can be attributed to the delay in allocations.

According to sources, while the final portfolio list has already been sent to the BJP top brass in Delhi, final approval on who will get what to be expected soon. The delay in allocation of portfolios come as the Shinde led government expanded its cabinet earlier this week, 41 days after the Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. A total of 18 MLAs, including nine each from the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the BJP, took oath as the cabinet ministers.

There are strong speculations that the not Shinde, but the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis may get the coveted Home portfolio that Fadnavis held when he was the chief minister of the BJP-Shiv Sena government between 2014-19. Sources say this decision could be the reason for the delay in the official announcement. It is unclear what portfolios Chief Minister Shinde will keep for himself. During the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Shinde held several porfolios including the Public Works Department, Urban Development, and MSRDC.

Sources also say that amid the consensus over allocation of the Home ministry to Fadnavis, Shinde has been clearly told that he may not actually land the portfolio and that a list of Shinde portfolios are ready and good to go.

Given the circumstances of the new alliance, BJP knows that it will have to share some key portfolios with the Shinde camp with al l the Shiv Sena rebels who dumped Uddhav’s MVA government to join the Shinde camp were inducted into the new cabinet earlier this week. Sources say Maharashtra BJP president and former minister Chandrakant Patil, Vijaykumar Gavit and Dr Suresh Khade are among those who are set to land a portfolio.

