Home » News » India » Maharashtra: Two Held with Rs 2000 Fake Notes Worth Rs 8 Cr, Case Registered
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Two Held with Rs 2000 Fake Notes Worth Rs 8 Cr, Case Registered

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 16:02 IST

Thane, India

The case has been registered with the Kasarwadavali police station. (Photo: ANI)

The arrested accused hail from Maharashtra’s Palghar. Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused near Gaimukh area

Two people have been arrested in Maharashtra with fake Indian currency notes in Rs 2000 denomination with face value of Rs 8 crore. The fake currency around 400 bundles of Rs 2000 fake notes has been seized in Unit 5 of Thane Crime Branch.

The arrested accused hail from Maharashtra’s Palghar. Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused near Gaimukh area, Times of India reported. The police have started the investigation and are searching for other accused.

The case has been registered with the Kasarwadavali police station.

