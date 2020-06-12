Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Talks to Ex-officers, Seeks Ideas for Economy Revival amid Crisis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the state government would utilise the experience of retired bureaucrats to put the economy back on track as it has been hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He said this while interacting with former officers via video-conference.

Thackeray stressed the need to prioritise and ensure flexibility of working out a strategy to retain industries already functioning in the state and attracting new investors.

"Locals need to be involved in trade and industry, infrastructure works," he said.

"The COVID-19 crisis may be serious, but it has taught a lot," the chief minister observed.

He sought suggestions from former bureaucrats on framing policies for the future.

The retired bureaucrats suggested that supporting the small and medium enterprises, strengthening the state's land bank, focusing on infrastructure projects and the construction sector would benefit the state.

Entrusting district collectors and divisional commissioners to ensure industrial growth in their respective areas, giving employment to people working in gym, wellness centres, cinema halls since these places will not be functional soon were some other suggestions made by them.

They also suggested starting of public transport system with minimum passengers, encouraging work-from-home culture and replanning of urban areas as per the income groups.

The former officers also said that improving connectivity in remote and rural areas should also be the government's priority.