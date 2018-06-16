GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Maharashtra University Official Suspended for Adding ‘Maharaj’ to Dalit Icon Ambedkar’s Name

The acting registrar of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was also accused of following Right-wing ideology.

PTI

Updated:June 16, 2018, 8:24 AM IST
Image for representational purposes.
Aurangabad: Acting registrar of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Sadhna Pandey, was suspended on Friday evening by the Vice-Chancellor for adding the word ‘Maharaj’ with the name of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Vice-Chancellor BA Chopade announced the suspension of Pandey during a meeting of senate members of the varsity.

The meeting was organised to hold elections of the Management Council. Journalists were also present at the meeting.

Speaking at the meet, Pandey added ‘Maharaj’ with the name of the Dalit icon, leading to a din at the gathering. The senate members alleged the word has been added to Ambedkar's name with "malafide" intention and accused Pandey of following Right-wing ideology. They demanded the suspension of the acting registrar.

The V-C announced Pandey's suspension and asked her to leave the meeting.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
