Malls will finally open in Maharashtra after the government has passed new un-lockdown orders today. All shops selling non essential items will now be allowed to operate till 8 p.m. on weekdays. previously all shops boring essential items shops had to shut down by 4 pm.

All essential and non-essential shops including shopping malls to remain open on all weekdays till 8 p.m and until 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Non-essential shops to remain closed on Sundays, the order issued by the state government stated.

Restaurants will be allowed to operate on 50% seating capacity only. No changes have been made to the dine-in service facility that was announced for restaurants previously. Even after the new order all dining facilities will be allowed only till 4 p.m. on weekdays.

All public gardens and playgrounds will now be allowed to stay open. However, Maharashtra government has asked for staggering off office timings which has now allowed all government and private offices to function with full capacity.

Gyms, yoga centres hair cutting salons beauty parlours pass are now allowed to stay open without the use of air conditioners and 50% capacity till 8:00 p.m. on weekdays and 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays. All these services will remain shut on Sundays.

The order said that cinema theatres, drama theatres and multiplexes will remain to stay shut in Maharashtra.

Restrictions on movement will be applicable from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here