Maharashtra Vaccine Milestone: 80% of Adults in Mumbai Have Received At Least One Jab

Maharashtra on Saturday set a new record in Covid-19 vaccine administration in the state with 11.91 lakh beneficiaries getting their jabs and Mumbai alone setting a record of 1.3 lakh inoculations in a single day.

State officials hailed the record number of vaccine administrations in Mumbai stating, 80 per cent of eligible citizens of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) have taken at least one dose of vaccination. “We are number one in terms of percentage of vaccinations amongst major cities of India," an official said.

“Around 30 per cent of eligible citizens have taken both the dose of vaccines," they said, lauding private hospitals for their participation in the vaccination drive. Officials however warned people to wear masks and urged them to take precautions and help the state government avoid a third wave.

Maharashtra administered the COVID-19 vaccine to 11.91 lakh beneficiaries, setting a new record in singly-day vaccination in the state, an official from the state public health department said. Earlier on August 21, the state had administered over 11.04 lakh doses in a single day. As per a statement issued by the public health department, 11,91,921 people were vaccinated during the day, pushing the total COVID-19 vaccination figure in the state to 6.27 crore. The administration of 11,91,921 doses on Saturday is the figure recorded till 7 pm. The vaccination drive continues in several parts till late night. The final figure will be out tomorrow, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary of public health department.

According to the department, while Maharashtra stands second in the country in terms of the total number of vaccine doses administered after Uttar Pradesh, the state still tops with respect to the number of people who have taken both doses of vaccines.As many as 1.71 crore people in Maharashtra have received both the doses, the statement said.

