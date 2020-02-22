Maharashtra Village Panchayat Passes Resolution Against CAA, NRC
Members of the gram panchayat said that the CAA and NRC could affect the 'social fabric' of the village.
Representative image.
Aurangabad: Patrud village in Beed district of Maharashtra has passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The gram panchayat of Patrud in Majalgaon tehsil passed the resolution at its meeting held on February 2.
The copy of the resolution has gone viral on social media.
"There is confusion in the society over the CAA and NRC. All the people residing here are Indians, but don't have any documents to prove their nationality. Hence CAA and NRC should not be implemented in the village," the resolution says.
A resident of Pathrud, Eknath Maske, said, "The population of the village is around 18,000. The villagers were against the new citizenship law and NRC. Hence we decided not to implement these things in the village and passed a resolution."
Gram sevak Sudhakar Gaikwad said, "The government's move on CAA and NRC affected the social fabric of the village. Therefore, the villagers decided to pass this resolution."
