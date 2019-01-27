English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Village Resolves to Boycott Lok Sabha and Assembly Polls Over Pending Issues
The villagers also demanded formation of a separate Vidarbha state comprising various districts in the east Maharashtra region.
Image for representation.
Yavatmal (Maha): A village in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, which has witnessed a string of farmer suicides over years, has resolved to boycott upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls unless various demands of locals, including compensation to agriculturists for low crop yield, are met by the government.
A resolution to this effect was adopted during a Gram Sabha meeting by residents of Wagda Izara village in Mahagaon tehsil on Republic Day.
The resolution copy has already been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a local leader said on Sunday.
The main demands included direct credit of PM's Crop Insurance Scheme amount into bank accounts of farmers, and setting up fodder store rooms for cattle in view of drought, said farmer leader Manish Jadhav.
The villagers also demanded formation of a separate Vidarbha state comprising various districts in the east Maharashtra region.
"The gram sabha also proposed that farmers who have recorded lesser soyabean and cotton crop yields due to scanty rainfall, be paid a compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare," he said.
The meeting, held under village sarpanch Chhaya Khandare, also extended its support to the proposed stir of farmers to be launched from Punatamba village in western Maharashtra's Ahmadnagar district.
"We have been facing an acute drinking water crisis every year. We want it resolved permanently through the Centrally-sponsored water supply schemes," the Sarpanch said.
She also demanded a complete crop loan waiver and fresh credit for farmers.
The meeting was attended by a large number of villagers wherein it was resolved that the future polls will be boycotted if our demands are not met, Jadhav said.
The village, with population of around 1500, falls under Umarkhed (SC) assembly constituency, currently represented by the ruling BJP. It falls under Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency, represented by the Congress.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
A resolution to this effect was adopted during a Gram Sabha meeting by residents of Wagda Izara village in Mahagaon tehsil on Republic Day.
The resolution copy has already been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a local leader said on Sunday.
The main demands included direct credit of PM's Crop Insurance Scheme amount into bank accounts of farmers, and setting up fodder store rooms for cattle in view of drought, said farmer leader Manish Jadhav.
The villagers also demanded formation of a separate Vidarbha state comprising various districts in the east Maharashtra region.
"The gram sabha also proposed that farmers who have recorded lesser soyabean and cotton crop yields due to scanty rainfall, be paid a compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare," he said.
The meeting, held under village sarpanch Chhaya Khandare, also extended its support to the proposed stir of farmers to be launched from Punatamba village in western Maharashtra's Ahmadnagar district.
"We have been facing an acute drinking water crisis every year. We want it resolved permanently through the Centrally-sponsored water supply schemes," the Sarpanch said.
She also demanded a complete crop loan waiver and fresh credit for farmers.
The meeting was attended by a large number of villagers wherein it was resolved that the future polls will be boycotted if our demands are not met, Jadhav said.
The village, with population of around 1500, falls under Umarkhed (SC) assembly constituency, currently represented by the ruling BJP. It falls under Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency, represented by the Congress.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman Asks 'How's the Josh?' As She Watches 'Uri' with War Veterans
- Avengers Endgame: Did Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Just Hint at Iron Man's Exit from MCU?
- URI Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal Film Outperforms 'Sanju', 'Padmaavat' & 'Simmba'
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana's Film Emerges as Clear Box Office Winner Against Nawaz's Movie
- Board of Politics? 'The Poll' is a New Game Launched Just in Time for Elections
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results