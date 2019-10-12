Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Villagers Oppose MMRDA Bid to Acquire Their Land for Metro Car Shed

The villagers said they do not want to lose their land to make way for a car shed as it is their only source of livelihood.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra Villagers Oppose MMRDA Bid to Acquire Their Land for Metro Car Shed
File photo of Mumbai Metro.

Thane: The Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5 project might hit a roadblock as over 100 families have opposed the proposal to construct a car shed on their land at Govegaon near Kalyan-Bhiwandi road in Maharashtra.

The villagers said they do not want to lose their land to make way for a car shed as it is their only source of livelihood.

"The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) wants to acquire around 36 hectares of our land in Govegaon for a Metro car shed. The move will affect as many as 100 families," secretary of Kon-Gove Sangharh Samiti, Pandharinath Bhoir, said in a press conference on Friday.

Neeta Mahajan, a lawyer, who represents the committee, said, "Villagers have their houses, shops and small-scale workshops on this land."

The MMRDA had last year sent notices to the residents stating that it wanted to acquire the land for the car shed.

"We are not against the Metro project. We just want the MMRDA to use a government land instead. We are not ready to give our land as we will lose our livelihood," said Bhoir, adding that the compensation offered by the development authority is less than the market value.

The Metro Line 5 is likely to benefit over 2.9 lakh people, as it will cut the travel time between Thane and Kalyan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram