Maharashtra Witnesses 5-year High in Chikungunya Cases, Over 2,000 People Infected Till October

With 2,006 cases of chikungunya between January and October this year, Maharashtra has reported a five-year high in the infection. While the Satara district reported 73 cases, Kolhapur, Beed and Amravati reported 148, 38 and 29 cases, respectively.

The confirmed 2,000-plus cases this year are the highest since 2017, when 1,438 cases were reported, the Times of India said in an article. A total of 1,009 cases were detected in 2018 and 2019 witnessed 1,646 cases in the state. In the pandemic year of 2020, like all diseases, chikungunya saw a massive drop to 782 cases, the report said.

The country is also witnessing an alarming rise in dengue, another mosquito-borne disease. The national capital has already crossed the 1,000-mark this year with 283 new cases reported last week, according to a Delhi civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday.

Dengue Fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease which is caused by the dengue virus. It is transmitted through the bites of Aedes mosquitoes. Of the total count of dengue cases recorded in Delhi this season, 665 have been recorded this month till October 23.

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases released today, one death due to dengue and a total of 1,006 dengue cases this season till October 23 is the highest case count since 2018 for the same period.

The total number of cases this year till October 16 — a nine-and-a-half-month period — had stood at 723. Thus, 283 fresh cases have been logged in one week.

The number of cases reported for the January 1-October 16 period in the previous three years were — 489 (2020); 833 (2019) and 1,310 (2018), as per the report.

A total of 1,072 cases and one death, were logged in the entire year in 2020, according to the report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

The number of deaths due to dengue in years preceding to 2020, had stood at — two (2019); four (2018); 10 (2017); and 10 (2016), according to the official tally maintained by the SDMC.

The 665 cases reported in October till date, is by far the highest number of cases recorded in a month this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.