Maharashtra Witnesses 57% Drop in Nov Cases, 28% in Death Tally But Omicron Fears Keep State on Alert

In Maharashtra, Covid-19 cases in November witnessed a 57% drop compared to October and 78% over September. This comes amid rising global concerns of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, which is said to be 6 times more transmissible than Delta.

Along with the number of positive infections, the number of deaths due to Covid-19 also fell by 28% in November over the last month and 56% compared to September. In terms of monthly tallies, November has been the lowest since last April when the pandemic had just begun. The state had recorded 10,201 cases and 779 deaths then, reported the Times of India.

In the current month, Maharashtra reported 25,277 cases, after registering 59,599 in September and 1,06,041 in October. While the number of deaths declined from 1,654 in September to 1,013 in October to below 1,000 (725) in November.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra recorded 832 new cases, the 11th day of seeing less than 1,000 new cases. And 33 deaths were reported, a marginal rise from 17 on Saturday, taking the toll to 1,40,941. Maharashtra’s overall Covid burden has now reached 66,34,444.

