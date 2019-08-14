Maharashtra Woman, Along with Her Paramour, Tries to Burn Husband Alive; Arrested

Palghar: A 28-year-old woman and her lover, also married, were arrested on Wednesday from Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly trying to burn her 35-year-old husband alive as he was against their relationship, police said.

The victim survived only because of some quick thinking, though he was seriously injured, which alerted their neighbours.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the accused woman allegedly poured hot oil on the head and face of the victim with the help of her lover and also attacked him on his face with a hammer after tying his legs, said Manickpur police station senior inspector Rajendra Kamble.

As the duo prevented the victim from escaping, he started throwing kitchen utensils out of the window, which alerted his neighbours who rushed to his aid, said the officer.

The condition of the victim admitted in a Mumbai hospital is stated to be serious. According to the officer, the woman used to fight with her husband for opposing her extra-marital affair. The accused duo have been booked under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.