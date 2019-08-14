Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Maharashtra Woman, Along with Her Paramour, Tries to Burn Husband Alive; Arrested

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the accused woman allegedly poured hot oil on the head and face of the victim with the help of her lover and also attacked him on his face with a hammer after tying his legs.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2019, 9:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra Woman, Along with Her Paramour, Tries to Burn Husband Alive; Arrested
Representative image.
Loading...

Palghar: A 28-year-old woman and her lover, also married, were arrested on Wednesday from Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly trying to burn her 35-year-old husband alive as he was against their relationship, police said.

The victim survived only because of some quick thinking, though he was seriously injured, which alerted their neighbours.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the accused woman allegedly poured hot oil on the head and face of the victim with the help of her lover and also attacked him on his face with a hammer after tying his legs, said Manickpur police station senior inspector Rajendra Kamble.

As the duo prevented the victim from escaping, he started throwing kitchen utensils out of the window, which alerted his neighbours who rushed to his aid, said the officer.

The condition of the victim admitted in a Mumbai hospital is stated to be serious. According to the officer, the woman used to fight with her husband for opposing her extra-marital affair. The accused duo have been booked under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram