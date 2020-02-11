Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Woman Appeals for Rescue from Coronavirus Epicentre Wuhan in China

Responding to her appeal, former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday wrote a letter External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asking him to take necessary steps for help.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2020, 10:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Woman Appeals for Rescue from Coronavirus Epicentre Wuhan in China
FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks work at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 22, 2020, in this still image taken from video. China News Service/via REUTERS TV

Mumbai: A woman from Satara district of Maharashtra stranded in Wuhan in China due to the novel coronavirus outbreak there has appealed to the Centre through social media to airlift her and several compatriots facing a similar situation.

Ashini Avinash Patil, in a video being circulated on social media, claimed she was stuck in Wuhan, one of the worst-hit cities in China, along with 70-80 other Indians. "Last week, the Indian government airlifted 700-800 people from here, but I and other 70-80 Indians are stranded in the city. The Indian government should make necessary arrangements to airlift us," she said in the video appeal.

Responding to her appeal, former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday wrote a letter External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asking him to take necessary steps for help.

In the letter, Chavan said he had spoken to Patil on Monday night and Tuesday morning, besides contacting the point person in the Indian Embassy at Beijing. According to Chavan, Patil submitted her passport with VFS Global for processing visa, but due to 2019-nCoV outbreak in Wuhan, all commercial operations have been suspended and her passport remains stuck with the VFS.

"She is running out of food and water. It is therefore necessary to arrange emergency travel documents and ensure her travel out of Wuhan. All the necessary transport arrangements will have to be made," Chavan said in his letter to the EAM.

"She has agreed to comply with all the medical and quarantine procedures as required by authorities," his letter read.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government issued a release saying state minister Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar also called Patil and assured her of necessary steps to bring her and

others back to the country.

The release claimed 26 students from Maharashtra have been brought back from China and are in quarantine currently. "Currently the students are under observation and health department will send them home soon," said Yadravkar.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram