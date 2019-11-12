Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Woman Arrested for Fixing 9-year-old Daughter's Marriage for Rs 30,000

Police raided Fulenagar area, where the marriage was supposed to take place, after some local residents tipped them off, and arrested six people.

PTI

Updated:November 12, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Woman Arrested for Fixing 9-year-old Daughter's Marriage for Rs 30,000
Image for representation.

Aurangabad: A woman has been arrested along with five others for allegedly fixing her 9-year-old daughter's wedding to a 20-year-old man in exchange for Rs 30,000 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Majalgaon in the district, an official said.

"Ashamati Golap offered her minor daughter in marriage to Santosh Yadav, son of her friend Urmila Yadav in return for Rs 30,000. They had fixed the marriage for Sunday," he said.

Police raided Fulenagar area, where the marriage was supposed to take place, after some local residents tipped them off, and arrested six people, the official said.

He identified the accused as Urmila Dinkar Yadav, Ashamati Dilip Gholap, Santosh Barikrav Yadav, Mangalabai Rameshwar Shinde, Ajimoddin Gani Shaikh and Zafar Ismail Sayyed.

"A case under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act was registered on Monday," said Inspector Syed Suleman.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram