Maharashtra Woman Arrested for Killing Husband with Help of Lover, Filing Missing Complaint

A 28-year-old woman from Boisar in Palghar was arrested for allegedly killing her husband and then trying to mislead police by filing a missing complaint, an official said.An unidentified body of a man, with multiple injury marks, was found near a sewage treatment plant in the MIDC area here on February 16, police said.A probe identified the body as that of Anil Kumar Rawat (32) and also found that his wife Mamta had filed a missing person's complaint on February 13, the official said."When we visited Rawat's house, we found blood stains. Further probe into the sequence of events leading to Rawat's death led us to Ramprakash Sonu (22) who worked in a factory in Andheri. He disclosed that Rawat had been murdered and also disclosed Mamta's role in it," the official said.Mamta and Sonu were in a relationship and wanted to remove Rawat from the way, the police official said.Palghar police PRO Hemant Katkar said a case had been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.