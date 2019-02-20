English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Woman Arrested for Killing Husband with Help of Lover, Filing Missing Complaint
Palghar police PRO Hemant Katkar said a case had been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
Palghar: A 28-year-old woman from Boisar in Palghar was arrested for allegedly killing her husband and then trying to mislead police by filing a missing complaint, an official said.
An unidentified body of a man, with multiple injury marks, was found near a sewage treatment plant in the MIDC area here on February 16, police said.
A probe identified the body as that of Anil Kumar Rawat (32) and also found that his wife Mamta had filed a missing person's complaint on February 13, the official said.
"When we visited Rawat's house, we found blood stains. Further probe into the sequence of events leading to Rawat's death led us to Ramprakash Sonu (22) who worked in a factory in Andheri. He disclosed that Rawat had been murdered and also disclosed Mamta's role in it," the official said.
Mamta and Sonu were in a relationship and wanted to remove Rawat from the way, the police official said.
Palghar police PRO Hemant Katkar said a case had been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.
An unidentified body of a man, with multiple injury marks, was found near a sewage treatment plant in the MIDC area here on February 16, police said.
A probe identified the body as that of Anil Kumar Rawat (32) and also found that his wife Mamta had filed a missing person's complaint on February 13, the official said.
"When we visited Rawat's house, we found blood stains. Further probe into the sequence of events leading to Rawat's death led us to Ramprakash Sonu (22) who worked in a factory in Andheri. He disclosed that Rawat had been murdered and also disclosed Mamta's role in it," the official said.
Mamta and Sonu were in a relationship and wanted to remove Rawat from the way, the police official said.
Palghar police PRO Hemant Katkar said a case had been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Orders Food in Chennai, Swiggy Delivery Person Leaves For Destination From Rajasthan
- Lady Gaga Ends Her Engagement to Beau Christian Carino: Report
- After Pulwama, CRPF Madadgaar Has Become the Lifeline for Kashmiris All Over
- IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
- Here's What You Need to Know About the Gene Causing Obesity
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results