News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Woman Beats 'Troublesome, Alcoholic' Son to Death; Arrested with Another Accused

Representative image.

Representative image.

The victim was addicted to alcohol and would often trouble his family members, police said, adding that both the accused have been arrested.

Aurangabad A woman and her relative have been arrested for allegedly beating the former's alcoholic son to death in a village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district,

police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Asegaon village under the jurisdiction of Daulatabad police station on Monday night, an

official said.

Krushna Shyamrao Shelke, a farmer, was allegedly severely beaten up his mother Kesharbai and a close relative,

and died of the injuries in the early hours of the day, the official said.

The victim was an alcoholic and would often trouble his family members, he said, adding that both the accused have

been arrested.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...