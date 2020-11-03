Maharashtra Woman Beats 'Troublesome, Alcoholic' Son to Death; Arrested with Another Accused

Aurangabad A woman and her relative have been arrested for allegedly beating the former's alcoholic son to death in a village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district,

police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Asegaon village under the jurisdiction of Daulatabad police station on Monday night, an

official said.

Krushna Shyamrao Shelke, a farmer, was allegedly severely beaten up his mother Kesharbai and a close relative,

and died of the injuries in the early hours of the day, the official said.

The victim was an alcoholic and would often trouble his family members, he said, adding that both the accused have

been arrested.