Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Woman Cop Thrashed by Drunkard at Aarey Police Station on New Year's Eve

The mother of the man came to the police station and started beating her son, following which a woman constable intervened and was thrashed by the man.

PTI

Updated:January 2, 2020, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Woman Cop Thrashed by Drunkard at Aarey Police Station on New Year's Eve
Representative image.

Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman police constable was thrashed by a man in a drunken state at Aarey police station in the western suburb of Goregaon on New Year's Eve, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on December 31, when two drunk men were detained by the police, an official said.

The mother of one of the men came to the police station and started beating her son, following which a woman constable intervened and was thrashed by the man, he said.

The assault came to light on Thursday, when a Twitter user shared a post about it and tagged the Mumbai Police's official handle, the official said.

The police subsequently replied to the post stating that a complaint had been registered in this regard.

The police are probing the incident, which has been captured by the CCTV cameras at the police station, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram