Maharashtra Woman Cop Thrashed by Drunkard at Aarey Police Station on New Year's Eve
The mother of the man came to the police station and started beating her son, following which a woman constable intervened and was thrashed by the man.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman police constable was thrashed by a man in a drunken state at Aarey police station in the western suburb of Goregaon on New Year's Eve, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on December 31, when two drunk men were detained by the police, an official said.
The mother of one of the men came to the police station and started beating her son, following which a woman constable intervened and was thrashed by the man, he said.
The assault came to light on Thursday, when a Twitter user shared a post about it and tagged the Mumbai Police's official handle, the official said.
The police subsequently replied to the post stating that a complaint had been registered in this regard.
The police are probing the incident, which has been captured by the CCTV cameras at the police station, he added.
