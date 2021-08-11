Maharashtra Woman Ends Life After Grandmother Insulted Her For Oversleeping

A young woman in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur died by suicide after she was insulted by her grandmother for sleeping till late on Sunday. The incident took place in Bhadgaon village in Gadhinglaj town where the woman allegedly poisoned herself. The woman, Pooja Suresh, died on Tuesday at a private hospital during treatment.

After their preliminary investigation, the police found that the deceased’s grandmother had scolded Pooja after she slept longer than usual on Sunday morning. It is believed that the young woman, angry by her grandmother’s reaction, took the insult to her heart, and drank poison later that day.

When Pooja started feeling unwell, her relatives found out that she had poisoned herself and immediately rushed her to a hospital in Kolhapur. She was shifted to another private facility in Gadhinglaj on Monday. Despite the doctors’ efforts, Pooja could not be saved and she breathed her last on Tuesday.

People in Bhadgaon village are shocked to learn of the young woman’s demise and are still in disbelief that the young soul ended her life over such a petty issue.

Police have registered a case of suicide, but have not taken any action yet. Police said that they are investigating the case and will take action accordingly.

Gadhinglaj town of Kolhapur was in the news early this year for the double suicide case of a mother-son duo. According to a Times of India report, a 44-year-old mother and her 18-year-old hanged themselves at their house on January 23 in Kolhapur’s Gadhinglaj.

The woman, Vaishali Kothawale, first hanged herself after arguments with her husband Anand Kothawale, who claimed that she was continuously pressing him to demand his share of property from his brother.

Vaishali’s son Avadhut also hanged himself when he saw his mother hanging from the ceiling, said Sunil Haragude, Gadhinglaj police station assistant inspector. Police said that they inferred this logic from the decomposition of the bodies.

