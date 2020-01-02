Maharashtra Woman Ends Life by Jumping from Thane Skywalk

Thane: An unidentified woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a skywalk in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

The mishap took place near the Teen Hath Naka junction here around 11 pm on Wednesday.

The woman, believed to be in early 20s, climbed the skywalk located close to a mall near the junction and jumped from it, senior police inspector A S Pathan said.

She was rushed to a hospital where she died during treatment, he said.

The deceased was yet to be identified, the official said, adding that they were trying to find out from other police stations if there was any missing person complaint.

