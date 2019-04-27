English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Woman Gives Birth at Thane Railway Station Clinic After Experiencing Labour Pains on Train
Pooja Munna Chauhan, who was travelling in Kokan Kanya Express, started experiencing labour pains around 5.40 am.
Image for representation.
Thane: A 20-year-old woman travelling to Mumbai in a long-distance train gave birth to a baby at a clinic in Thane railway station early on Saturday.
Pooja Munna Chauhan, who was travelling in Kokan Kanya Express, started experiencing labour pains around 5.40 am, sources said.
When the train halted at Thane railway station, the station manager asked the One Rupee Clinic staff to attend to the patient, they said.
"Our staff rushed to the train, but by that time the delivery process had started. The patient was immediately shifted to our clinic, where she delivered a male child. The baby is normal," Dr Rahul Ghule, CEO of One Rupee Clinic, said.
The child and his mother were later shifted to a civil hospital, he added.
