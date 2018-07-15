English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maharashtra Woman Gives Birth to Twins on Train
Afterwards the mother and the newborns were admitted to a local hospital.
Upon getting information about the medical emergency, the train was halted at Kalyan, 51 km from Mumbai terminus, and a Railway medical team attended the woman. (Image: ANI)
Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman delivered twins on a Mumbai-Visakhapatnam train at Kalyan Junction near here on Sunday, railway officials said. It was a girl and a boy.
Shaikh Tabassum, a resident of Ghatkopar in Mumbai, was travelling with her family by LTT (Mumbai)-Visakhapatnam Express when she went into labour this morning, a Central Railway official said.
Upon getting information about the medical emergency, the train was halted at Kalyan, 51 km from Mumbai terminus, and a Railway medical team attended the woman.
She gave birth inside the train. Afterwards the mother and the newborns were admitted to a local hospital. All three were doing fine, the official said.
