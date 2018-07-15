GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Maharashtra Woman Gives Birth to Twins on Train

Afterwards the mother and the newborns were admitted to a local hospital.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2018, 9:46 PM IST
Upon getting information about the medical emergency, the train was halted at Kalyan, 51 km from Mumbai terminus, and a Railway medical team attended the woman. (Image: ANI)
Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman delivered twins on a Mumbai-Visakhapatnam train at Kalyan Junction near here on Sunday, railway officials said. It was a girl and a boy.

Shaikh Tabassum, a resident of Ghatkopar in Mumbai, was travelling with her family by LTT (Mumbai)-Visakhapatnam Express when she went into labour this morning, a Central Railway official said.

Upon getting information about the medical emergency, the train was halted at Kalyan, 51 km from Mumbai terminus, and a Railway medical team attended the woman.

She gave birth inside the train. Afterwards the mother and the newborns were admitted to a local hospital. All three were doing fine, the official said.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
