Maharashtra Woman Gives Birth to Twins on Train

A 30-year-old woman delivered twins on a Mumbai-Visakhapatnam train at Kalyan Junction near here on Sunday, railway officials said. It was a girl and a boy.Shaikh Tabassum, a resident of Ghatkopar in Mumbai, was travelling with her family by LTT (Mumbai)-Visakhapatnam Express when she went into labour this morning, a Central Railway official said.Upon getting information about the medical emergency, the train was halted at Kalyan, 51 km from Mumbai terminus, and a Railway medical team attended the woman.She gave birth inside the train. Afterwards the mother and the newborns were admitted to a local hospital. All three were doing fine, the official said.