Maharashtra Woman Jumps Into Well With Three Children, All Found Dead

Radhika Koli, the woman, left home with her three children after a quarrel with other members of the family Thursday night, as per the preliminary probe.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2018, 6:21 PM IST
Mumbai: A 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well with her three children in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Jat tehsil, a police official said.

Radhika Koli, the woman, left home with her three children – Prajwala (5), Aradhya (3) and Harsh (4 months) – after a quarrel with other members of the family Thursday night, as per the preliminary probe.

Their dead bodies were spotted floating in a well in the village Friday morning, the official said.

Police retrieved the bodies and sent them for autopsy. Further investigation was on, the official said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
