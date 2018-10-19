English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Woman Jumps Into Well With Three Children, All Found Dead
Radhika Koli, the woman, left home with her three children after a quarrel with other members of the family Thursday night, as per the preliminary probe.
Mumbai: A 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well with her three children in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Friday.
The incident took place in Jat tehsil, a police official said.
Radhika Koli, the woman, left home with her three children – Prajwala (5), Aradhya (3) and Harsh (4 months) – after a quarrel with other members of the family Thursday night, as per the preliminary probe.
Their dead bodies were spotted floating in a well in the village Friday morning, the official said.
Police retrieved the bodies and sent them for autopsy. Further investigation was on, the official said.
