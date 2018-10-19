Maharashtra Woman Jumps Into Well With Three Children, All Found Dead

A 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well with her three children in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Friday.The incident took place in Jat tehsil, a police official said.Radhika Koli, the woman, left home with her three children – Prajwala (5), Aradhya (3) and Harsh (4 months) – after a quarrel with other members of the family Thursday night, as per the preliminary probe.Their dead bodies were spotted floating in a well in the village Friday morning, the official said.Police retrieved the bodies and sent them for autopsy. Further investigation was on, the official said.