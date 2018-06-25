Maharashtra Woman Kills 10-Month-Old Son as She Wanted Daughter: Police

A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 10-month-old son because she wanted a girl child, police said on Monday.A senior police official said the infant’s body was found in a water-filled drum outside the woman’s house.Vedika Erande had filed a police complaint after her son went missing from their house in Paithankheda village of Aurangabad district early on Sunday.The woman stated in her complaint that her child had possibly been abducted, the official said.“A few hours after the complaint was filed, a police canine zeroed in on the child lying dead inside a drum filled with water in the verandah of Vedika’s house,” assistant inspector Pandit Sonawane of Bidkin police station said.“Since the death looked suspicious, we questioned Vedika and another relative but were not convinced with their answers,” Sonawane said.“It was revealed during questioning that Vedika, who has an elder son, killed the 10-month-old because she wanted a daughter,” he added.The woman has been charged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.