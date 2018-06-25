English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maharashtra Woman Kills 10-Month-Old Son as She Wanted Daughter: Police
A senior police official said the infant’s body was found in a water-filled drum outside the woman’s house.
(Image used for representation)
Aurangabad: A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 10-month-old son because she wanted a girl child, police said on Monday.
A senior police official said the infant’s body was found in a water-filled drum outside the woman’s house.
Vedika Erande had filed a police complaint after her son went missing from their house in Paithankheda village of Aurangabad district early on Sunday.
The woman stated in her complaint that her child had possibly been abducted, the official said.
“A few hours after the complaint was filed, a police canine zeroed in on the child lying dead inside a drum filled with water in the verandah of Vedika’s house,” assistant inspector Pandit Sonawane of Bidkin police station said.
“Since the death looked suspicious, we questioned Vedika and another relative but were not convinced with their answers,” Sonawane said.
“It was revealed during questioning that Vedika, who has an elder son, killed the 10-month-old because she wanted a daughter,” he added.
The woman has been charged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
Also Watch
A senior police official said the infant’s body was found in a water-filled drum outside the woman’s house.
Vedika Erande had filed a police complaint after her son went missing from their house in Paithankheda village of Aurangabad district early on Sunday.
The woman stated in her complaint that her child had possibly been abducted, the official said.
“A few hours after the complaint was filed, a police canine zeroed in on the child lying dead inside a drum filled with water in the verandah of Vedika’s house,” assistant inspector Pandit Sonawane of Bidkin police station said.
“Since the death looked suspicious, we questioned Vedika and another relative but were not convinced with their answers,” Sonawane said.
“It was revealed during questioning that Vedika, who has an elder son, killed the 10-month-old because she wanted a daughter,” he added.
The woman has been charged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
Also Watch
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jos Buttler Century Sees England to Thrilling Series Sweep of Australia
- IIFA Awards 2018: Irrfan Khan, Sridevi and Tumhari Sulu Bag Top Honours
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?