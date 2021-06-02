Maharashtra: Woman Kills Husband with Paramour's Help in front of Minor Daughter; Buries Body at Home

A 28-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her paramour and buried his body inside her house in the western suburb of Dahisar here, police said on Tuesday. While the woman identified as Rasheeda Sheikh was arrested during the day, her paramour Amit Mishra is absconding, an official said.

The incident took place in Rawal Pada locality of Dahisar (east) 12 days ago, when the accused allegedly slit the victim Raees Sheikh’s throat with a sharp weapon in front of his minor daughter, the official said. The duo then buried the victim’s body in the woman’s room and went on with their lives, he said.

The deceased used to work as a salesman in a clothing store, and on May 25, the victim’s neighbour registered a missing person’s complaint after he had not seen him for over a week. The matter came to light after the victim’s brother reached the latter’s home and his niece broke down and told him about the murder, the official said.

The police are in the process of recovering the body, which was buried in the accused woman’s room, he added.

RELATED NEWS Man Sentenced to Life for Sexual Assault on Minor Daughter in Coimbatore; Mother Also Gets Life Term for Keeping Mum

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here