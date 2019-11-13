Maharashtra Woman Sent to 5 Years in Jail for Sexually Abusing Her Students

Akola (Maharashtra): A court here on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old woman teacher of a school for the hearing-and-speech impaired to five years in jail for sexually abusing children.

Special Judge HK Bhalerao convicted the woman under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, including section 8 (sexual assault), prosecutor Anand Gode said.

She was sentenced to five years in jail, he said.

The teacher was accused of sexually abusing students of a government-run school for hearing-and-speech impaired children in the district

in 2013.

She was accused of making children massage her legs and touching them inappropriately, Gode said.

After some of the children told their parents about this, a complaint was registered at Khadan police station here.

The prosecution -- Rameshwar Railkar and Gode -- examined eight witnesses during the trial.

