Maharashtra Woman Set Afire by Husband for Saying No to Sex, Dies

A 31-year-old woman died on Thursday in Beed after her husband allegedly set her on fire for refusing to have sex with him, police said.Saira Pathan succumbed to the burn injuries at the district civil hospital Thursday morning, police said.Her husband Ayyub Pathan allegedly demanded to have sexual intercourse with her on Wednesday night, but she declined saying she was not feeling well, a police official said.Angered by her response, Ayyub allegedly poured kerosene from the kitchen stove on her and set her on fire before fleeing from the house, he said.Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house and took her to the hospital. Saira, who suffered 75 per cent burn injuries, died on Thursday morning.She named her husband as the culprit in her dying declaration, the official said.Ayyub Pathan has been arrested and police have registered a case of murder against him, the official said.