Maharashtra Women's Commission Sends Notice to Ahmednagar Police Chief in Honour Killing Case

The woman and her husband were set ablaze allegedly by her father and relatives on May 1 in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district as they were opposed to the couple's marriage. While the woman died of burn injuries at a Pune hospital on Sunday, the man is battling for life with over 40% burns.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 9:26 PM IST
Maharashtra Women's Commission Sends Notice to Ahmednagar Police Chief in Honour Killing Case
Image for representation only.
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has directed the Ahmednagar police chief to act strictly against persons accused of setting ablaze a couple, leading to the death of the woman.

The MSCW issued notice to the Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police on Monday and asked him to send an action-taken report.

A woman and her husband were set ablaze allegedly by her father and relatives on May 1 in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district as they were opposed to the couple's marriage.

While the woman died of burn injuries at a Pune hospital on Sunday, the man is battling for life with over 40% burns.

Terming it an honour killing, Inspector Vijaykumar Botre of Parner tehsil said Mangesh Chandrakant Ranasing and his wife Rukmini Rama Bharathiya, both 23, were set ablaze as they married despite being from different castes.

The incident happened on May 1 in Nighoj village, he added.

"Ranasingh, a construction worker and Rukmini got married in November last year against the wishes of her parents. On April 28, she came to Nighoj village to meet her parents. On May 1, Mangesh came to take her to their marital home," Botre said.

However, her father Rama Bharathiya, her uncle Surendrakumar and maternal uncle Ghanshyam Ranej locked the couple in a room and set them ablaze, the official said.

Neighbours who heard the couple's screams managed to rescue them and alert the police, he said, adding that all the accused managed to escape.

"We rushed them to Sassoon Hospital in Pune where Rukmini died on Sunday while undergoing treatment. In her dying declaration, she has named the accused. We have arrested Surendrakumar and Ghanshyam. Accused Rama Bharathiya is absconding and efforts are on to nab him," Botre said.
