Maharashtra's 11th Omicron Case: 49-yr-old Tanzania-returnee; Asymptomatic Patient at Mumbai Hospital

Maharashtra on Saturday reported its 11th case of Omicron variant of Covid-19 after a 49-year-old man, who had recently returned from Tanzania, tested positive for the strain.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the patient, a Maulavi who had arrived in Mumbai to give sermons at a mosque in Dharavi, is “completely asymptomatic" and is admitted at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. Random testing was conducted when he landed in Mumbai on December 5. Results of his genome sequencing report arrived today.

A resident of Chennai, the patient’s close contacts are being tested for Covid-19.

As per the information received from the Seven Hills, hospital, the patient is not vaccinated against Covid-19.

