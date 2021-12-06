Maharashtra’s 27% OBC Quota in Local Body Elections Stayed by Supreme Court

The Maharashtra government’s 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local body elections was on Monday stayed by the Supreme Court. An SC bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar passed the order on writ petitions challenging the Maharashtra Ordinance, which brought in the 27% quota.

The apex court said the election cannot proceed on the 27 per cent reserved seats for OBC candidates in the local body elections, LiveLaw reported. The bench, however, ordered that the rest of the election can proceed for other reserved seats, including the general category.

The court said the OBC quota couldn’t be implemented without forming a commission. “Without setting up a commission to collect data local government wise, it is not open to the State Election Commission to provide for reservation of OBC category. That is the first step which ought to have been done,” the bench said in its order.

