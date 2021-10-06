Maharashtra's Ahmednagar Records 10 Deaths in 24 Hours, Restrictions in 61 Villages

Maharashtra recorded 2401 new Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours. And of the 39 deaths, 10 were recorded in Ahmed Nagar alone, pushing the Maharashtra government to be on its toes once again. The state has taken control of the situation as the cases fell drastically in the past few weeks. But tensions are once again high as Ahmednagar recorded somewhere between 400-500 infections in the last 24 hours.

As far as daily Covid infections are concerned, Ahmed Nagar has the highest number of infections after Mumbai. In the last five days, on an average 455 new cases have emerged here.

The weekly positivity rate of the district is close to 5 percent. Last week it was reported to be 4.28 per cent, the highest among all their districts in the state. Lockdown-like restrictions have been imposed once again in at least 61 villages after they recorded over 10 cases each. These restrictions will continue till October 13. Rajendra Bhosle, the collector of Ahmed Nagar, said that 500-800 cases are coming in the district every day.

Hence, the villages with more than 10 people under treatment have to take precautionary measures. Since the protocol is not being completely followed, strict restrictions have been imposed in 61 villages. The restrictions do not apply to necessary things like medical stores and clinics.

As per the numbers released by the Health Department, 6564915 infected people have been confirmed in the state, while 139272 people have died due to the infection.

