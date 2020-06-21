INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra's Coastal Areas to Get Widespread Rains on Monday: IMD

Rain clouds fill the sky on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai. (Representational Image: AP)

Rain clouds fill the sky on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai. (Representational Image: AP)

It said Konkan region, which took the brunt of cyclone Nisarga some weeks back, would receive widespread rainfall in most places.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: June 21, 2020, 8:45 PM IST
Share this:

Maharashtra is likely to receive widespread rainfall in its coastal areas on Monday while other regions are expected to receive isolated to fairly widespread showers, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

It said Konkan region, which took the brunt of cyclone Nisarga some weeks back, would receive widespread rainfall in most places.

The intensity of showers would be fairly widespread in Marathwada and Vidarbha while Madhya Maharashtra would get showers in isolated areas, the IMD circular said.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading