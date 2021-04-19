Maharashtra's Covid-19 Cases Dip to 58,924 A Day After Record High

A day after logging the highest 68,631 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Monday witnessed a dip in its daily count by recording 58,924 fresh infections and 351 deaths, the state health department said. The overall case tally in Maharashtra now stands at 38,98,262 while the toll is 60,824, it said.

The state is now left with 6,76,520 active cases. Of the 351 fatalities, 220 were from the last 48 hours and 85 from the last week.

A total of 52,412 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 31,59,240, the department said in a statement. At 7,381, Mumbai reported the highest number of fresh cases in the state in the day, followed by 5,086 and 4,616 cases in Nagpur and Pune cities, respectively.

Mumbai’s case tally now stands at 5,86,867 while the fatality count is 12,412. Out of the total 58,924 new cases in the state, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounted for 15,623 infections, taking the number of cases in the MMR, which includes Mumbai city and satellite towns, to 12,19,641.

The MMR has reported 21,792 COVID-19 deaths till now, the release said. The Pune circle, which includes Pune, Solapur and Satara districts, reported 11,673 new cases and Nagpur circle 11,503.

Maharashtra’s case recovery rate now stands at 81.04 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.56 per cent, the department said. Currently, 37,43,968 people are in the home quarantine in the state while 27,081 are in institutional quarantine.

With 2,21,626 new tests on Monday, the number of samples tested so far in the state increased to 2,40,75,811, the department said. Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 38,98,262; new cases 58,924; deaths: 60,824; discharged 31,59,240; active cases: 6,76,520; people tested so far: 2,40,75,811.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here