Maharashtra's Covid Numbers Showing Minor Surge, But Mumbai Cases Paint Hopeful Picture

As the coronavirus scenario in most parts of the country remains under control, Maharashtra has recorded a slight surge in new Covid-19 cases due to districts like Ahmednagar and Satara which reported over a 1,000 new cases each.

With over 2,000 new infections since Monday, the daily count jumped to 6,686 on Friday and the state registered 158 deaths.

Notably, on the fifth day in a row, the daily rise in Covdid-19 cases remained below 300 in Mumbai. The city reported 285 new infections and four fatalities on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 7,38,807 and death toll to 15,979, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. On Thursday, it had recorded 279 new infections and seven fatalities.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Covid Rules From Sunday: What Will Open, Who Can Operate | All You Need to Know

The average doubling rate — period during which the caseload doubles — has climbed to 1,853 days, while the average growth rate of Covid-19 cases between August 6 to 12 was 0.04 per cent. There are only two containment zones in slums and chawls whereas the number of sealed buildings is down to 30.

“Cases are really low, with many vacant beds," Time of India quoted a doctor as saying from a private hospital that continues to have 30 Covid-19 beds.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Local Trains for Fully Jabbed from Tomorrow. From E-pass to Grace Period for Early Booking, Your Travel Guidebook is Here

Moreover, the BMC update showed that there are only 3,137 active coronavirus cases at present.

As per Maharashtra government officials, with easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the district authorities have been asked to ensure proper testing and tracking. “We have asked district authorities to ensure there is implementation of all Covid norms, like using of mask and avoiding crowds," TOI quoted an official as saying.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here