Maharashtra's Pune Records 9,582 New Covid-19 Cases, 107 Deaths
Maharashtra's Pune Records 9,582 New Covid-19 Cases, 107 Deaths

A medic conducts COVID-19 testing at Jain Hospital, as coronavirus cases surge in Mumbai, Monday, April 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The death toll rose to 11,535 with 107 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district.

Pune district of Maharashtra reported 9,582 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its COVID-19 count to 7,32,058, a health department official said. He said the death toll rose to 11,535 with 107 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district.

”Of the 9,582 cases, 4,587 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, where the count has increased to 3,71,824,” the official said. Also, 6,473 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

With 2,279 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in Pimpri- Chinchwad rose to 1,86,025, he said. The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas stood at 1,74,209, the official said.

first published:April 20, 2021, 07:31 IST