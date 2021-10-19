Maharashtra’s Road to Recovery Continues With Lowest Covid Count in 17 Months, Dip in Weekly Tally

A day after Mumbai registered zero deaths due to Covid-19 for the first time in over 18 months, the city witnessed the lowest single-day case count in 17 months.

There has been reported a steady decline in weekly cases for six consecutive weeks, Times of India reported.

The city logged 367 positive cases on Sunday. With this, Mumbai’s caseload has not reached 7,50,808 and the death toll 16,180. For the second time in three days, the state caseload was at a 17-month low at 1,485, and reported 27 deaths. In Mumbai, the weekly caseload was 2,903 on September 20 to 26, but it rose to 3,224 in the October 4 to 10 week, the TOI report said.

The civic health department said that 518 patients recuperated during the day, pushing the recovery count to 7,27,084. A total of 28,697 tests were carried out, which took the overall test count to 1,09,57,392. There are 5,030 active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai at present.

Its recovery rate is 97%, while the case doubling rate is 1,214 days. The overall growth rate of coronavirus cases from 10 to 16 October is 0.06%.

Covid-19 cases and deaths across India have reported a sharp drop as the country has increased its pace of vaccination, and Mumbai is no exception now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.