Maharashtra’s Thane Records 4 Cases of Deadly Delta Plus Covid-19 Variant

Even as Maharashtra is recovering from the second Covid-19 wave, the state is now detecting cases of Delta Plus variant which is considered more transmissible. Among the 45 infections detected in Maharashtra so far, four have been found in Thane district. Three patients are from Thane Municipal Corporation area while one is from Navi Mumbai. The health authorities have also started inspecting the hospitals where the patients were admitted and contact tracing has begun.

All the four patients have been treated and discharged. Their age ranges from 22 to 35 and includes two women patients.

Thane has reported 1,36,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 till August 9 with 1,33,537 recoveries, taking the discharge rate to 98.05 percent. The mortality rate is 1.52 percent as 2068 patients have died in the district adjoining to Mumbai. Presently, 584 patients are undergoing treatment.

The Delta Plus variant has been termed by scientists as more transmissible and could reduce the monoclonal antibody response.

There is also a fear of vaccine effectiveness against deadlier variants of Covid-19. But a recent Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study showed that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin (BBV152) is effective against this deadlier strain known as AY.1 variant. The study, however, is pre-print and has not been peer-reviewed yet.

With the possible third wave of Covid-19 expected to hit the country in late August, the Delta Plus variant is a clear danger.

