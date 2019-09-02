Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharasthtra Jail Inmates' Troupe Plays Drums at Pune Ganpati Mandal

It was Additional Director-General of Police (Prisons) Sunil Ramanand who approached a local troupe 'Nadbrahma' to train the inmates, in the process laying the foundation of the novel experiment.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maharasthtra Jail Inmates' Troupe Plays Drums at Pune Ganpati Mandal
Video Grab of Pune's Yerawada Central Jail on Monday playing traditional percussion instruments as a band during a Ganesh procession in Pune. (Credits: Twitter-ANI)
Loading...

Mumbai: In a possible first, thirty inmates of an open segment of Pune's Yerawada Central Jail on Monday played traditional percussion instruments as a band during a Ganesh procession in Maharashtra's second-largest city.

Backed by rigorous training in playing dhol (drum) and tasha (a type of kettle drum), the inmates arrived at Guruji Talim Ganesh Mandal, among the most prestigious in the city, on Laxmi Road here, a large banner proudly proclaiming their identity as 'Yerawada Open Jail Dhol Pathak'.

It was Additional Director-General of Police (Prisons) Sunil Ramanand who approached a local troupe 'Nadbrahma' to train the inmates, in the process laying the foundation of the novel experiment.

"I think for the first time we are doing something like this where 30 prisoners are coming on to the streets with their dhol-tasha and performing before thousands of people.

This is going to be a permanent troupe and we intend to have them play next year as well," Ramanand said.

They have trained for two hours every day for the past three months, with Nadbrahma members visiting the jail for the purpose, the ADG added.

The experiment has made office-bearers at Guruji Talim Mandal happy as the group is known in Pune for fusing its religious fervour with a host of social issues to ensure society is better off for it.

"We are known for undertaking social work from various areas. This activity will help the prisoners get back into the mainstream of society after release from jail," said Pratap Pardeshi, head of Guruji Talim Mandal.

Atul Behre, chief of Nadbrahma, said the effort to train the inmates was exhausting but the results made it worthwhile.

"It came as a challenge for us because it needs good and regular training to play dhol and tasha. It is exhausting and requires full attention as various compositions are played on the instruments," Behre said.

"We were teaching them basics of dhol and tasha, its similarities and differences as well as creation of various compositions to be played for the people. They played very well," he added with satisfaction.

Ganesh festivities began on Monday across the state as thousands of households installed idols of the elephant-headed god along with hundreds of public mandals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram