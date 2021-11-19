CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Maha's Palghar District to Give Extra Funds to Gram Panchayats That Complete 100% Vaccination by Dec 31

At least 12 children, who were orphaned due to COVID-19, were given fixed deposit certificates for Rs 5 lakh each during a district meeting. (Representative image/PTI)

In a bid to achieve 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19, the administration in Maharashtra’s Palghar district has decided to give extra funds to gram panchayats that finish vaccinating their entire population by December 31, a senior official said on Friday.

District collector Dr Manik Gursal said the decision was taken at the district planning committee (DPC) meeting presided over by Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse at the Palghar district headquarters on Thursday. The DPC approved an Rs 405.24 crore annual plan for the district for the period 2021-22, the collector said.

As an incentive for COVID-19 vaccination, gram panchayats that complete 100 per cent inoculation by December 31 will be allotted additional funds by the district administration, he said. At least 12 children, who were orphaned due to COVID-19, were given fixed deposit certificates for Rs 5 lakh each during the meeting, he added.

first published:November 19, 2021, 15:09 IST