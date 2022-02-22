Mahashivratri 2022: These Zodiac Signs To Get Special Blessings of Lord Shiva

The best day to worship Lord Shiva is Mahashivratri and this year it will be observed on March 1. On this day Lord Shiva is worshipped with all religious traditions. Rudra Abhishek is also performed at Shiv temples to get the wishes fulfilled. Devotees observe fast on this day and Mahashivratri Vrat Katha is also recited. It is said that Lord Shiva grants all the wishes of this day.

Though Lord Shiva does not disappoint any of his devotees but as per astrological calculations four zodiac signs are his beloved ones and this year people of these zodiac signs will enjoy special blessings of Lord Shiva.

Aries - Lord Shiva gives special blessings to people with this zodiac sign since planet Mars (Mangal) is the presiding planet of this sign. Planet Mars is considered to be a part of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu mythology, while fighting a demon Andhakasura, a drop of Lord Shiva’s sweat touched the ground. It was then that Mangal Dev originated. Since Lord Shiva was angry at that time, Mangal Dev gets angry easily. Aries people should worship Lord Shiva as per all rituals on Mahashivratri. Offering Gangajal and cow milk to Lord Shiva will be helpful in their career.

Scorpio – For the Scorpio zodiac sign Mars is also the presiding planet. Lord Shiva will have special blessings for them this Shivratri. Perform Abishek of Lord Shiva at the temples this Mahashivratri and it will help in getting success in job and business.

Capricorn - Shani Dev (Saturn) is the Lord of Capricorn. Shani Dev is one of the most favourite devotees of Lord Shiva. Hence those with Capricorn zodiac signs get special blessings from both Shani Dev and Maha Dev. These people should use Belpatra (leaves of Stone apple), Ganga Jal, cow milk etc. for worshipping Lord Shiva.

Aquarius - Shani Dev is the lord of this zodiac sign as well. People of this zodiac sign too get special blessings from Lord Shiva and Shani Dev. They should worship Lord Shiva on this day and should also fast. You will be successful on the professional front and there will be an increase in wealth as well as income.

While conducting the Mahashivratri Puja one should chant Om Namah Shivay. This Mantra is known for granting wishes.

