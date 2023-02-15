Mahashivratri 2023: Isha Foundation Gears Up for Night Filled With Music, Meditation & Dance

On the occassion of Mahashivratri on February 18, the Isha Foundation has prepared an eventful night, one that will be filled with music, dance and meditation sessions. The event, named Isha Mahashivratri 2023, will be organised by the Isha Yoga Center on Saturday. It will be 12-hour event which will start at 6 pm and go on till 6 am on Sunday.

Sadhguru will hold a meditation session during the event and thousands are expected to join the LIVE event and participate in the guided session. Isha Mahashivratri will be live-streamed online in 16 languages and will be telecast on all major television networks in India in English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and various other regional languages.

Explaining the importance of Mahashivratri, Sadhguru said, “Mahashivratri – not of Religion or Beliefs, not of Race or Nation; a night in which planetary positions cause a natural energy upsurge in the human system. A Cosmic phenomenon with a Universal impact. Experience this consciously.”

Here are some top highlights to look forward to:

The Pancha Bhuta Aradhana at Dhyanalinga will mark the beginning of the event, with Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra and move to Sadhguru’s discourse, midnight meditations, and spectacular Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a 3D projection video imaging show.

Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan, award-winning Sitar maestro Niladri Kumar, Tollywood singer Ram Miriyala and Tamil playback singer Velmurugan will brace the event and engage with the viewers.

Devotees can also benefit from various offerings like Rudraksha Diksha, In The Grace of Yoga, Yaksha Festival, Maha Annadanam, Maha Shiv Ratri Sadhana among others.

The LIVE meditation session with Sadhguru will be named ‘In the Grace of Yoga’, during which Sadhguru will take the participants through guided meditations aimed to purify and make use of the pancha bhutas (five elements), the building blocks of existence, for their well-being.

The guided medidation session will be offered online in 9 languages and anyone above 14 years of age can participate in the program.

Under ‘Rudraksha Diksha’, the Isha foundation will offer people consecrated vibhuti, sacred ash consecrated in the presence of Dhyanalinga, a photo of Adiyogi and the Abhaya Sutra, a specially consecrated thread that is supportive of fulfilling one’s ambitions. People can register for it online.

The Isha Mahashivratri celebrations will be preceded by the Yaksha Festival from Feb 15-17 at 7 pm. The three-day festival of culture, music, and dance with performances by renowned artists is an endeavor to preserve and promote the uniqueness, purity, and diversity.

