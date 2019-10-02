Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: 10 Powerful Quotes That Keep Bapu's Memory Alive

On Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday (October 2), India remembers the life of the fearless reformer and his struggle for the rights and dignity of all people. The Mahatma, also known as Gandhiji, was an advocate of non-violence and his unwavering belief in ahimsa won him accolades across the world.

Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in Porbandar, India in 1869, he was bestowed with the moniker “Mahatma” or “great soul”. A stern follower of Ahimsa or non-violence, Gandhi drove the Indian independence with utmost patience and perseverance.

A famous thinker, Gandhi’s strong words still reverberate in our minds. Below are some of his most powerful quotes:

1. A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.

2. I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.

3. Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

4. An ounce of practice is worth a thousand words.

5. A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.

6. Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

7. Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.

8. Service which is rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served.

9. The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

10. Be the change that you want to see in the world.

