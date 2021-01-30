On Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, 10 Quotes From the Father of the Nation That Will Inspire You

Our Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi was a source of inspiration for people all around the world. Fondly addressed as ‘Bapu’, he was an exceptional persona emanating truth, non-violence, simplicity. A leader of tremendous grit, indomitable spirit, patience, Gandhiji was an exemplary leader; a revolution in himself. Such was his enigmatic power that his principles, philosophy could touch and influence so many lives – past and present, globally.

His ideals have been followed worldwide, and cited as a textbook of ‘living the right way’.

The insurmountable contribution that this incredible man had done and the legacy that he had created can be best summarised in the words of none other than Albert Einstein who was of the opinion - “Generations to come, it may well be, will scarce believe that such a man as this one ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth”.

Given the profundity of Mahatma Gandhi’s illustrious and extraordinary life, we can continuously learn, draw motivation from him.

As we humbly pay our heartfelt respect for this legendary soul on his 73rd death anniversary, here are Mahatma Gandhi’s top 10 quotable quotes that can be referred to at all times:

A ‘No’ uttered from deepest conviction us better than a ‘Yes’ merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble.

Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.

The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

The greatness of humanity is not in being human but in being humane.

An ounce of practice is worth a thousand words.

The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong.

Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from indomitable will.

Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.

If I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.

Glory lies in the attempt to reach one’s goal and not in reaching it.