1-min read

Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary: Remembering the Father of the Nation on Martyrs’ Day

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse. He had alleged that Mahatma Gandhi was responsible for the Partition of the country.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 10:17 AM IST

A new statue of Mahatma Gandhi, described as a gift to the UK city of Manchester, was unveiled amid fanfare, in Manchester. (Image: PTI)

Martyrs’ Day 2020 | India marks the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, as Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Divas every year on January 30. It also observed to pay homage to the freedom fighters who laid their lives for the country's independence.

Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse. He had alleged that Mahatma Gandhi was responsible for the Partition of the country.

Martyrs’ Day is also observed on March 23 to remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar and mourn for their death.

Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, 1869, in Gujarat's Porbandar, the Mahatma came back to India after receiving his higher education in England, to lead the freedom struggle against the British rule. He introduced "ahimsa" to India and took on the mighty British with the non-violent protests.

India, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi finally gained Independence on August 15, 1947.

On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Defence Minister and the three Service Chiefs of India pay homage to the Father of the Nationa and all the martyrs who gave their lives for the nation.



