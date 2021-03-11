Mahatma Gandhi Statue Could Have Been Damaged by Monkeys, Say Cops in MP's Mandsaur

A day after a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was found damaged at a school in Gurjarbardiya village of Mandsaur district, police said the act could have been committed by monkeys. “No one was seen crossing the school boundary as a watchman was there till 8pm in evening. It is possible the monkeys broke the statue. A case has been registered,” said Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Siddharth Chaudhary.

He said a similar incident when monkeys had damaged an idol had been reported in the past, adding it was repaired later. Other angles into the incident are being probed, the officer said. A case was filed on Wednesday at Afzalpur police station on a complaint from the principal.

In a tweet, former state Congress president Arun Yadav condemned the incident that took place at a government primary school in the Malhargarh area of Mandsaur on Tuesday night. Gandhi’s statue was completely desecrated and it was found lying on the floow. Yadav said those who adhere to the ideology of Gandhi’s assassin, will be behind this misdeed.

(With inputs from ANI)