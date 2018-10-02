GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary: 3 Delhi Monuments to be Lit in Tricolour Today

To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Delhi government's department of archaeology will illuminate Gol Gumbad, Bijri Khan and Paik tombs for a week, from 7 pm to 11 pm.

PTI

Updated:October 2, 2018, 7:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary: 3 Delhi Monuments to be Lit in Tricolour Today
File photo of people paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Three monuments in the national capital will be illuminated on Tuesday with colours of the national flag to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The monuments — Gol Gumbad, Bijri Khan and Paik tombs — will be illuminated for seven days from Gandhi Jayanti, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"Through community engagement and cultural interventions, we want to highlight the amazing layers of Delhi's history and keep alive its composite culture," he said.

The Delhi government's department of archaeology will illuminate the monuments, for a week, from 7 pm to 11 pm, a government statement said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...