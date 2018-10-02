English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary: 3 Delhi Monuments to be Lit in Tricolour Today
To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Delhi government's department of archaeology will illuminate Gol Gumbad, Bijri Khan and Paik tombs for a week, from 7 pm to 11 pm.
File photo of people paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
New Delhi: Three monuments in the national capital will be illuminated on Tuesday with colours of the national flag to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The monuments — Gol Gumbad, Bijri Khan and Paik tombs — will be illuminated for seven days from Gandhi Jayanti, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.
"Through community engagement and cultural interventions, we want to highlight the amazing layers of Delhi's history and keep alive its composite culture," he said.
The Delhi government's department of archaeology will illuminate the monuments, for a week, from 7 pm to 11 pm, a government statement said.
