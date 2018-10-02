Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary: 3 Delhi Monuments to be Lit in Tricolour Today

Three monuments in the national capital will be illuminated on Tuesday with colours of the national flag to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.The monuments — Gol Gumbad, Bijri Khan and Paik tombs — will be illuminated for seven days from Gandhi Jayanti, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said."Through community engagement and cultural interventions, we want to highlight the amazing layers of Delhi's history and keep alive its composite culture," he said.The Delhi government's department of archaeology will illuminate the monuments, for a week, from 7 pm to 11 pm, a government statement said.