English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On Gandhi Jayanti, Nitish Kumar Says 'Let's Make Bihar Open Defecation Free by 2019'
Addressing an event on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary Nitish Kumar urged the people of Bihar to take pledge to make the state Open Defecation Free before October 2, 2019.
File photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
Loading...
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called for efforts to make the entire state open defecation free (ODF) by Gandhi Jayanti next year.
"Let us take a pledge to make the state ODF before October 2, 2019. Work is also in progress to make clean drinking water available to every nook and corner within two years. Ninety per cent of the diseases can be kept at bay if proper sanitation and clean drinking water are ensured," Kumar said a function here on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
The chief minister said the use of polythene would be completely banned in the state by the end of this month and only plastic bags with a thickness of more than 50 microns would be in use.
Noting that the consumption of polythene often led to stray cattle falling sick and dying, he also asked the district administration to ensure all cows that were found roaming on the roads unattended should be herded to cow shelters. "And then, if their owners come looking for their cattle, they should be fined for their negligence".
At the event, Kumar flagged off 150 vehicles meant for door-to-door garbage collection, besides laying the foundation stone for a waste-to-energy plant.
He said the plant would become functional in a year and an American company with expertise in generating power from waste has been hired. Besides, the urban development department has made arrangements for segregating dry waste from wet garbage.
The function was attended by state Urban Development Minister Suresh Sharma and Mayor Sita Sahu among others.
"Let us take a pledge to make the state ODF before October 2, 2019. Work is also in progress to make clean drinking water available to every nook and corner within two years. Ninety per cent of the diseases can be kept at bay if proper sanitation and clean drinking water are ensured," Kumar said a function here on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
The chief minister said the use of polythene would be completely banned in the state by the end of this month and only plastic bags with a thickness of more than 50 microns would be in use.
Noting that the consumption of polythene often led to stray cattle falling sick and dying, he also asked the district administration to ensure all cows that were found roaming on the roads unattended should be herded to cow shelters. "And then, if their owners come looking for their cattle, they should be fined for their negligence".
At the event, Kumar flagged off 150 vehicles meant for door-to-door garbage collection, besides laying the foundation stone for a waste-to-energy plant.
He said the plant would become functional in a year and an American company with expertise in generating power from waste has been hired. Besides, the urban development department has made arrangements for segregating dry waste from wet garbage.
The function was attended by state Urban Development Minister Suresh Sharma and Mayor Sita Sahu among others.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Monday 01 October , 2018 Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Set to Make Comeback with New Film, Akshay Kumar Wishes Luck
- Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After She Accuses Homeless Family of Child Trafficking
- ISL 2018/19: Jamshedpur’s Tim Cahill Feeds Off Fans' Enthusiasm as He Hopes for Maximum Wins
- OnePlus 6T to Have an In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor: Everything We Know so Far
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...