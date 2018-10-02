English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi to Launch Commemorative Postage Stamps, CD of Hymn 'Vaishnav Jan'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and also visited Vijay Ghat to pay tributes to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2.
PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. (Image: Narendra Modi/Twitter)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Tuesday and is set to attend programmes related to sanitation and renewable energy.
"Events related to sanitation and renewable energy shall be the focus of the Prime Minister's engagements on Gandhi Jayanti," said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.
Modi offered floral tributes to Gandhi at Rajghat and also visited Vijay Ghat to pay tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2.
The day will mark the launch of the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Mahatma. At the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre, the Prime Minister will attend the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention — a four-day international conference that has brought together sanitation ministers and other leaders from around the world. Modi will visit a mini digital exhibition at the event, accompanied by the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres.
The dignitaries will launch commemorative postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi and a CD based on his favourite hymn 'Vaishnav Jan'.
The Swachh Bharat Awards will be distributed on this occasion.
Later in the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the first Assembly of the International Solar Alliance.
PM @narendramodi paying floral tributes at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ROOKONvnED
— PIB India (@PIB_India) October 2, 2018
At Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, I am reminded once again that he proved that non-violence can change history. As we mark the 150th anniversary of his birth, may his wisdom and determination guide our collective work towards peace and prosperity on a healthy planet. pic.twitter.com/sK0AMqiGnN — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 2, 2018
