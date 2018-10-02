English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Both Rahul and Sonia left immediately as they are slated to travel to Wardha for the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
Congress president Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 149th birth anniversary.
The Congress chief was among the first of the senior leaders to pay homage to Gandhi at his iconic memorial this morning.
Both Rahul and Sonia left immediately as they are slated to travel to Wardha for the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, who arrived soon after Rahul, also paid homage to the Mahatma.
After them, Sonia Gandhi arrived and paid floral tributes amid the strains of 'bhajans'.
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and senior BJP leader L K Advani also paid tributes to Gandhi on the occasion.
The Congress chief was among the first of the senior leaders to pay homage to Gandhi at his iconic memorial this morning.
Both Rahul and Sonia left immediately as they are slated to travel to Wardha for the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, who arrived soon after Rahul, also paid homage to the Mahatma.
After them, Sonia Gandhi arrived and paid floral tributes amid the strains of 'bhajans'.
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and senior BJP leader L K Advani also paid tributes to Gandhi on the occasion.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Monday 01 October , 2018 Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Started Crying When Priyanka Told Me About Nick Jonas' Proposal: Parineeti Chopra
- Brazilian Club Corinthians Unveils New Kit as a Tribute to Ayrton Senna
- OnePlus 6T to Have an In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor: Everything We Know so Far
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
- Ever Wanted to Name a Baby Giant Panda? A Japanese Zoo is Taking Suggestions; Apply Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...